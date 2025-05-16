Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead season 2 is seemingly in deep water as one of the cast members, Roh Yoon-Seo, has reportedly dropped out of the show (via AllKpop). There was a lot of anticipation and excitement revolving around the zombie survival series, but if the K-drama doesn’t return with the sequel, it will leave many fans disheartened. The report has already sparked a conversation online, and people are concerned about the show.

Season 1 was released in 2022 and became one of the most-watched K-drama shows on Netflix, ranking second after Squid Game. People loved the zombie apocalypse storyline that merged with teenage romance, friendship, school politics, and more. Every episode kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The drama continues to earn applause from the audience and ranks among the most popular TV series globally. Scroll ahead to find out if season 2 is still in the cards.

Previously, All of Us Are Dead makers confirmed that the series will return with season 2. However, the news of Roh Yoon-Seo’s exit from the show has led many to believe the series might be in trouble. According to reports surfacing since May 14, 2025 (via Koreaboo), the actress has dropped out of the series because of scheduling conflicts. This compelled many fans to think that if the show had not started filming for three years, it might not happen at all.

Taking the Korean social media platform TheQoo by storm, fans have been sharing their responses to the recent report. One of them wrote, “Have they not yet filmed S2? Sigh… Until when do I have to wait?” Another fan commented, “Will Season 2 even come out?” One of the comments read, “Gasp, I can’t believe they haven’t filmed it yet.” Another one stated, “I’ve been waiting for Season 2. Have they not filmed it yet?”

For those who don’t know, last year, reports were rife that Roh Yoon-Seo would take a lead role in All of Us Are Dead season 2. But when Star Network (a Korean media outlet) tried to reach the actress for her response, her agency, MAA, left a brief answer: “Nothing has been decided yet,” leaving everyone to wonder what was actually going to happen. Now that we know she has dropped out of the project, we are uncertain about the series.

All of Us Are Dead is a thriller-action drama about a high school where students get trapped when a zombie virus breaks out in the city. Those who try to rescue others face extreme situations. While we still wait for another update on season 2, watch season 1 on Netflix now. Check out the trailer below:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Omniscient Reader: The Prophet: BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Movie Sparks Controversy, Netizens Say “They Fumbled So Hard” For This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News