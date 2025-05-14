One of the most anticipated movies of 2025, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet (based on Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint), got embroiled in controversy after the film’s character poster and teaser were released. The project has a line-up of stars, including Ahn Hyo-Seop, Lee Min-Ho, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more. But as soon as the teaser was released, the viewers got disheartened, and angry netizens believed the makers of the movie had removed the essence of the original web novel by erasing the essential historical context of the original story.

Social media platforms are trending with the hashtag Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, and the discussion keeps on reeling, sparking a debate among the global audience and the Korean netizens who have read the novel. The fantasy action film revolves around an ongoing, long-running novel that suddenly slips into the real world on the day the story ends.

The storyline of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet delves into Kim Dok-Ja’s (Ahn Hyo-Seop) life, the novel’s only reader in the real world who realizes what is happening all around him, and teams up with the novel’s lead character, Yoo Jung-Hyeok (Lee Min-Ho), to survive the chaos that has been bestowed upon them. In the movie, as shown in the teaser, each character will fight using the special powers given by Constellations, who are similar to god-like creatures like angels.

The Constellation character Lee Ji-Hye (Jisoo) is Admiral Yi Sun-Sin. However, in the latest poster release, Jisoo can be seen holding a gun, not a sword, Admiral Yi’s original weapon. This change made the netizens worry about the storyline. Many were concerned whether the historical significance of Admiral Yi would also be meddled with. This fear ignited after multiple instances proved that the adaptation is getting many alterations to get a global release.

the cast of ‘Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy’. pic.twitter.com/p9oDkV0YJA — jisoo (@jisoogaIIery) May 11, 2025

After the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet teaser came out, many netizens stated that it didn’t make sense historically for Admiral Yi to wield a gun instead of her usual sword and arrow, as the character had faced the Imjin War (1592-1597). Many Korean readers claimed that the makers didn’t make the film with proper research.

Although Reallize Pictures CEO Won Dong-Yeon issued an official statement mentioning that they had to go through specific alterations as they had to adapt the novel into a movie, he also promised the viewers that the original web novel writer, Joo Ho-Min, had approved of them. Despite that, many netizens started criticizing the film before it hit the theatres. One wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “In hating on this adaptation, we all become like Kim Dokja,” another user commented, “Can’t believe they fumbled so hard. The audacity to bring this in front of the readers and the audience.”

THIS ISN’T OMNISCIENT READER’S VIEWPOINT THIS IS UNKNOWING NARRATOR’S COUNTERVIEW https://t.co/ys5g3g7aSK pic.twitter.com/COH2VnF3Bz — lin (@hanyoohyn) May 12, 2025

Can’t believe they fumbled so hard. The audacity to bring this in front of the readers and the audience 🙄 — sleepypanda (@nemuijoshi777) May 12, 2025

However, the global audience has been very excited for this project. One fan wrote, “The characters are already giving major vibes. Can’t wait for ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’!!” Another X user stated, “When visuals speak louder than prophecy—these posters don’t tease, they declare. Omniscient Reader is shaping up to be epic.”

When visuals speak louder than prophecy—these posters don’t tease, they declare. Omniscient Reader is shaping up to be epic. — Elar Realm (@ElarRealm) May 12, 2025

These posters go so hard, I’m not even ready for the chaos that’s coming — SciGod (@SciGodX) May 12, 2025

Watch the teaser trailer of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet below:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kang Ha-Neul & Go Min-Si’s New K-Drama Tastefully Yours Starts Slow—But Here’s Why It Might Be A Hidden Gem

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News