It has been long since Lee Min-Ho returned to the screen. But when he did with When The Stars Gossip, his fans created a lot of hype around the drama ahead of the release. Despite the hype, the drama flopped miserably among the audience. Not only that, his upcoming fan meet is also facing some difficulty in selling tickets. Does this mean the actor is leading towards a career slump?

Let’s scroll ahead and discover what happened to the popular actor who was once considered one of South Korea’s A-listers. On Korean forums like Instiz, it was previously noted that Lee Min-Ho’s upcoming fan meet at Olympic Hall (Seoul, South Korea) in early March is not selling tickets in bulk. Ticket sales opened almost two weeks ago, and only 55% of 2500 seats have been sold, which means he has only sold 1300 seats so far. Despite being such a huge actor, this turnout is quite disappointing.

This whole situation led people to compare Lee Min-Ho with other contemporary actors. It has been pointed out that while Lee Min-Ho struggled to sell his fan meeting tickets, Kim Soo-Hyun sold out 4500 seats, and Lee Jong-Suk, who has been inactive for a long time, even sold out 2000 seats for his fan meet. Many have voiced concerns for Min-Ho, and since this fan meet is supposed to kick off his Asian fan meeting tour for the year, it is more concerning.

Not only did his fans meet ticket sales, but Lee Min-Ho’s latest K-drama, When The Stars Gossip, also led him to face heavy criticism. The drama served an absurd plotline with illogical scenes and gained the all-time lowest ratings from the viewers. Even though the series reached the highest rating early on because of the actor’s hype, hitting 3.9% on episode 2, it saw a sharp downfall afterward.

By episode 15, the drama tanked to a disastrous 1.783%, with an average rating of just 2.363%, making it one of the worst-performing weekend dramas on TVN. No one could have imagined this outcome, as this drama was made with a budget of 50 billion won (34 million USD) and two of the biggest Korean stars—Lee Min-Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin.

This has probably been Lee Min-Ho’s biggest failure in his career. Never before had a drama featuring him turned out to be so disastrous. He not only garnered the lowest ratings but also failed to create buzz among the audience.

Well, Lee Min-Ho is now gearing up for the movie adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. However, even before its premiere, the film attracted some criticism from netizens who claimed that the makers had changed some parts of the plot from the web novel.

