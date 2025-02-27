After the Academy Awards announced that BLACKPINK’s Lisa would be performing at the event, the singer faced a lot of nepotism allegations. Now, her fans have come together to defend her. Read on.

Since Lalisa Manobal, or Lisa, debuted in the music industry with BLACKPINK and three other members, including Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, it has been a rollercoaster ride for her. The Thai singer and dancer has been continuously trying to make herself a global idol, and now, in recent times, it is safe to say that she has done that. Lisa has been offered to perform at the 2025 Oscars, and it’s huge.

After the announcement was made, many people criticized the singer for getting a chance to perform at the Oscars. But recently, her fans have stood by her side and fiercely defended her against all the allegations. On the other hand, for those who don’t know, the singer has also stepped into the acting industry with the American series The White Lotus 3. Now, scroll ahead to read what happened.

The Academy Awards officially declared that BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye would be performing at the upcoming ceremony. This is because their song Born Again has already created waves online. But as soon as the news was declared, many netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) and slammed the singer while criticizing the decision to give her a chance. A few even claimed that the Korean idol got the opportunity through nepotism.

Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema. Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Tv8PoHWjL8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 24, 2025

One of them wrote, “Lisa’s nepotism goes crazy. She will be performing on Oscars an unknown song that isn’t even related not only to any nominated body of work, but also to any movie in general. Billionaire boyfriend presents again.” Another one commented, “My gad the nepotism powers of LISA wtf why are they trying to brand her like this lol last time may pa magazine cover with REAL ACCLAIMED ACTORS jusko excited for her lipsync huhu imagine performing sa Oscars without a movie huhu the money is working but shes flopping so hard.”

Lisa’s nepotism goes crazy. She will be performing on Oscars an unknown song that isn’t even related not only to any nominated body of work, but also to any movie in general. Billionaire boyfriend presents again https://t.co/dkaCYwI2jr — Roars 🇺🇦 (@marshmaIIowjin) February 24, 2025

performing at the Oscars without even having one Grammy nominations or a hit is another level of nepotism https://t.co/gM5dqJCVl5 — ⚢ (@jenaissantae) February 24, 2025

Another X user claimed, “Performing at the Oscars without even having one Grammy nomination or a hit is another level of nepotism.” One of the viral tweets created a stir online that suggested Lisa would be performing because LMVH is one of the sponsors of the event as she is allegedly dating Frederic Arnault. Quickly, it was shut down because it was revealed that the poster was from the previous year and not the one in which Lisa would feature.

This whole fiasco led Lisa’s fans to come together and defend their favorite idol against all the odds. A lot of people appreciated The Academy’s decision to let an Asian artist perform at such a prestigious stage. One such fan wrote, “It’s funny how ppl on this app think their lame hate posts will somehow affect lisa’s career meanwhile girlie just keeps thriving! album out this week, getting praised for her acting & now performing at the Oscars?! she’s always getting the last laugh.” Another user stated, “Usually we use nepotism when it comes to artists that didn’t work hard to get where they’re at now don’t sit here and tell me Lisa didn’t grind.”

usually we use nepotism when it comes to artists that didn’t work hard to get where they’re at- now don’t sit here and tell me lisa didn’t grind — kio (@guest245588) February 25, 2025



Here are a few more tweets defending Lisa against the nepotism allegations:

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

Lisa just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

shake it off, shake it off (hoo-hoo-hoo) — andina sukmawati (@tweetdina_) February 26, 2025

this aint nepotism honey read a book — SWOJOJ (@swojoj) February 25, 2025

Wait until she receives Oscars next year,,,oh yeah you shouldn’t be surprised — Sans Dovey (@SansDovey) February 25, 2025

Watch The Oscars 2025 live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. Conan O’Brien is going to host the event this year. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts about Lisa getting such harsh comments ahead of her performance.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

