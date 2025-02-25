BLACKPINK’s Lisa is on her way to create history. The Academy announced that she will be taking on the center stage at the annual award ceremony, joining her latest collaborator Doja Cat and RAYE. With this, she will reach a new milestone in her solo career, further solidifying her global stardom.

On February 24, The Academy revealed that Lisa is confirmed to perform at Oscars 2025. It will mark a groundbreaking moment for the whole K-pop industry, as she will be the first K-pop star to perform at the coveted stage. It has been announced that Doja Cat and RAYE will also join her for an electrifying performance of BORN AGAIN, Lisa’s new song with the two American singers.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Fans will be able to watch Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE’s performance live on ABC and Hulu.

Excitement runs high to witness the BLACKPINK’s member’s historic stage at the Oscars. With the presence of A-list Hollywood stars and successful producers and filmmakers, this will present a phenomenal opportunity for Lisa to close more collaboration deals. Fans also think performing at the Oscars will not only help her music career, but her acting stint as well.

Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema. Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Tv8PoHWjL8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 24, 2025

On February 7, Lisa released BORN AGAIN, a highly-anticipated collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE. The song arrived as the pre-release for her forthcoming solo studio album ALTER EGO. It became an instant fan favorite, claiming No. 69 on Billboard Hot 100. In addition, BORN AGAIN also debuted on other Billboard charts including landing No. 12 on Global Excl. US and No. 22 on Globala 200.

While fans celebrate her latest achievements, anticipation builds up for Lisa’s upcoming album ALTER EGO, set to arrive on February 28. Last year, the BLACKPINK maknae has made her long-awaited solo comeback with ROCKSTAR, followed by New Woman and Moonlit Floor.

All three of these songs, which are part of her first full album, ranked high on global music charts, earning Lisa a huge commercial success.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to witness whether Lisa will be able to maintain her success streak with ALTER EGO. Not only this will mark her first-ever solo full album, but also the first-ever major release under her new agency LLOUD.

While her music career begins to reach a new high, Lisa continues to prove her many talents. She has recently made her acting debut with the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3. She played the role of a Thai hotelier, earning global applause with her impressive performance.

Fans commented that despite playing her first on-screen role ever, the K-pop star showed a strong presence. Her organic acting paired well with the storyline and other cast, leading fans to demand more. Many thinks that Lisa should focus on building an acting career while also achieving stardom as a singer.

The exact time of Lisa’s performance at the Oscars is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, the Academy Awards will broadcast live at 7 p.m. EST or 4 p.m. PST.

