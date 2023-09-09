Doja Cat is one of the most popular American rappers and singers of the current generation, and she has been notoriously in the news for shedding fans online, which resulted in her losing a handful of followers online. The singer had been one of the attendees at the Victoria’s Secret event and was seen in a long plunging back revealing her thong gown. It clearly made the singer unhappy, and she is not one of those to stay mum about it!

For the unversed, Doja was wearing a black sleeveless gown with a deep V neckline and a plunging back so deep that it displayed a Victoria’s Secret thong underneath the dress. She was also the headliner and the host of the event; keep scrolling to get the deets!

Doja Cat took to the story section of her Instagram to rant about the dress, which caused discomfort and wrote, “It’s crazy when u got a dress on, and your whole v*gina is out the whole night, and the straps on the dress pull ur t*ts all the way down to your knees, and all you asked for was a slip dress, but I digress.” She continued, “All 4 lips out swinging in the f—in breeze but I make lemons out of lemonade.”

In another post, Doja Cat continued and wrote, “What a beautiful night MINUS them UNADJUSTABLE straps.” In the third post, she said, “When i tell u the p*nty was built into the dress so when i put it on, the shoulder straps pulled the string up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese.” The story got deleted from the Instagram account, but it has been going viral on Twitter now X and has been posted by a user called @VANITYxVAULT.

Check out the deleted post here:

Victoria’s Secret team is screaming rn pic.twitter.com/xrlLkontdf — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) September 7, 2023

Her fans are lauding her for opening up about the discomfort she faced while wearing such dresses. One of them wrote, “she’s so REAL”

Another said, “No bc she’s actually funny for this”

One of them, praising her honesty, said, “They shouldn’t have made such a ridiculous garment and put a human in it. Good for her for keeping it 💯”

Followed by one appreciating her writing skill wrote, “she’s so descriptive HELP”

One of the fans quipped, “I’m absolutely crying at this”

Followed by remarks like “This feels so depressing”, “you can taste the cloth,” and, “She made like 4 slides about the dress. I know the VS team is sweating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat’s rant about the uncomfortable piece of cloth? Let us know in the comments!

