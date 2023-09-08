Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the epitome of love, life, and happiness. Parents to four lovely kids, Blake and Ryan made a rare public appearance recently, seven months after the birth of their fourth child. The head over heels in love couple hit the streets in their casual bests while also shelling off some major style goals. Taking a stroll Hand-in-hand, the power couple, who recently celebrated 11 years of marital bliss, proved their puppy love hasn’t faded and they are the definition of the end game.

The couple made a classic case for casual wear with breezy attires, and they are the style gospels we just need to follow to beat the summer heat. Blake opted for a short-sleeve ivory collared boxy shirt with a maroon print and paired it with a classic pair of denim shorts that were cuffed along the hem, flaunting her knockout legs and making us wonder where all that postpartum weight went. The Gossip Girl alum tied her hair in a messy braid and was seen sporting shades to keep the sun and haters at bay.

Ryan, meanwhile, looked suave in a pink cotton shirt with long sleeves folded up to his biceps and teamed it with off-white trousers, keeping the summer feels alive. He also added a pair of black square sunnies to shield him from the sun and complimented wife Blake Lively as they walked hand-in-hand.

AMORES! 🥰 — Blake Lively e Ryan Reynolds foram fotografados na tarde de hoje (07), enquanto passeavam por Tribeca, New York. 📸 Confira mais fotos: https://t.co/vo87dbwZrs pic.twitter.com/6t8i59ysxy — Blake Lively Brasil ▪︎ Fansite (@BlakeLivelyBR) September 7, 2023

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently celebrated their anniversary with ‘The Deadpool‘ actor sharing some dreamy stills of his wife with a caption that will bring a tear to the eye. Alongside the photo slideshow, Reynolds wrote, “The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person.” He added, “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try,” he added. “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

It was refreshing to see the couple heaping praises on each other who are otherwise known for their strong troll game.

