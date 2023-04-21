Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most lovely and successful couples in the West. From trolling each other on social media to their PDAs in public places, we love how they never miss an opportunity to grab the attention of their fans worldwide. Today, we bring a throwback to when Ryan accidentally spilt the beans on his s*x life with his wife and actress Blake on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show. Scroll below to watch the video.

The couple welcomed their fourth child a while ago, and recently, when Blake shared her bikini pictures on Instagram, fans went gaga over her physical transformation. Within a few months of delivery, she’s back in shape and even better. Now talking about the throwback interview, Ryan often accidentally talks about his personal life dishing details that he probably shouldn’t involve his friends and wife. But we totally love his candid personality and this unfiltered trait about him.

In 2021, Ryan Reynolds appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, and when asked about Blake Lively and kids, the actor replied, “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The s*x is totally normal,” leaving the host surprised.

Jimmy Fallon says while laughing, “I wasn’t going to ask that.” Additionally, Ryan Reynolds said, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the s*x brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Watch the video below:

It’s always fun when Ryan Reynolds appears on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show.

What are your thoughts on the Deadpool actor spilling the beans on his s*x life with Blake Lively? Tell us in the space below.

