As the boy band BTS is currently on a hiatus due to their ongoing military enlistment, its members are venturing solo and producing some unique music. The band’s rapper and second eldest, Suga, is exploring some dark themes with his music. His creativity went on to another level with his latest album D-Day and the music video of his track Haegeum which has the ARMY going crazy.

Suga is among the most celebrated South Korean rappers, taking his talent to a new level. The BTS member recently unveiled his album D-Day under Agust D, which includes a total of ten tracks, and one of them features his bandmate J-Hope.

However, what is currently trending on social media is the violent music video of Haegeum. Talking about Suga’s creativity, he literally introduced viewers to his alter ego, Agust D, as he played a classic double role in the clip. For the unversed, Suga created this identity to separate his solo work from that of BTS. Coming back, Haegeum MV sees the K-Pop star in a street look as he walks into a restaurant with his men to kill someone with a pair of chopsticks and later eat a bowl of noodles with them. You heard that right. The usage of chopsticks has created a buzz among fans as they cannot get over it.

A Twitter user wrote, “copsticks being his weapon of choice is so s*xy,” while another shared a GIF of a man jumping from his chair and penned, “i was already like this when i realized he killed that mf with chopsticks.”

One user went for a deeper meaning of Suga’s chopsticks gig and wrote, “I will not shut up about the chopsticks cos he really took the one thing that screams “asian” – that is seen as different, that every immigrant asian kid grows up being teased for in school – and turns it into a deadly weapon.”

Another fan thought of something else and wrote, “I really like the symbolism of the red chopsticks because he uses it to both eat AND kill. You kill to eat and you eat to live. Our own existence and survival is based on this never ending cycle.”

Well, that’s not it, as fans are also appreciating Suga for stating harsh reality in his song. A verse of his track reads, “Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money, slaves to hatred and prejudice, slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexing selfishness and greed have gone off the rails.” Moreover, his acting skills are another reason for ARMY to drool on as he played a double role in the video.

What are your views on BTS’ Suga’s new MV? Let us know in the comments.

