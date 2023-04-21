The entire Kardashian family enjoys a massive fan following among fans and peers in the entertainment industry. Kim Kardashian, who happens to be the most popular of the clan, is friends with many A-list celebrities in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence. The Red Sparrow actress once interviewed Kim on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show and asked some uncomfortable yet relevant questions from the reality TV star involving her ex-husband Kanye West. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kim is among the most followed women on social media, with over 353 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, Jennifer is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood and has a massive fan following among fans, but she doesn’t have an official Instagram account yet. But thanks to her fandom, she has dedicated fan pages that keep us updated with her daily sightings.

Now discussing the throwback interview, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show, where she interviewed Kim Kardashian. Starting the monologue, the actress said, “I have been obsessed with her family for over a decade in a very, very healthy way,” and introduced her by saying, “the queen of reality TV, social media, and now cosmetics.”

The interview was fun to watch, especially when Jennifer Lawrence asked, “So do you and Kanye like fart in front of each other. Do you talk about farts? Like do you fart in front of him?” Replying to her, Kim Kardashian said, “I don’t fart, what are you talking about?”

Watch the conversation here:

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence asking Kim Kardashian if she used to fart in front of her ex-husband Kanye West? Tell us in the space below.

