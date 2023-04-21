South Korean all-girl group BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of their BORN PINK world tour and they are already breaking records. The all-girl squad has charted history after their tour became the highest-grossing tour by a female group ever. Read on to know more.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK has four girl members namely Jennie Kim, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose. The four recently appeared on the Carpool Karaoke segment with British host James Corden.

Speaking of BLACKPINK’s latest achievement, a tweet by Touring Data shared that the famous K-Pop band sold around 366,000 tickets for their first 26 shows and managed to gross a whopping $78.5 million in numbers. The previous record for an all-girl band was held by Spice Girls with their tour Spice World 2019 Tour. They had then earned a massive $78.2 million. We must also tell you that BLACKPINK is yet to finish their BORN PINK world tour and therefore, the number is set to get a lot bigger. BLACKPINK is yet to perform in 30 more shows. The group also recently made history after they became the first K-Pop act to headline the music festival Coachella.

Take a look:

.@BLACKPINK's "BORN PINK" is now the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history, with $78.5 million from 366,000 tickets sold in its first 26 shows. — Touring Data (@touringdata) April 20, 2023

Social media users stormed to Twitter to express their excitement on BLACKPINK’s big achievement. One user claimed, “Aespa’s MYWORLD tour will outsell this mess.” Another posted, “Yes, BlackPink is phenomenal like Spice Girls, i used to fangirling to Spice Girls when i grow up. And listen to some Destiny’s Child & TLC’s too. Theyre legend on they’re category, now the only KPop i listen to is BlackPink.

The next one tweeted, “sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh expanding the world of kpop one country at a time.” Whereas, one shared, “And this is why YG is not letting the girls go lol they’re staying there.”

One user tweeted, “And this is in only 26 shows reported out of 61 total wow.” And, another concluded, “And the tour isn’t even finished yet blackpink really is the biggest gg ever.”

