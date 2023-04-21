Selena Gomez knows how to ‘kill them with kindness.’ She came in defence of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, after she received death threats from Selenators. Her fans were left furious after the supermodel allegedly threw shade at their icon with the help of BFFs Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Insiders are now revealing a different tale on what went behind that story demanding peace.

As most know, Selena took to her Instagram stories a few days back and mentioned, “Hailey Bieber reached out me…” in a lengthy note, urging her fans to stop the hate and bullying. The Only Murders In The Building actress clarified that she does not stand for such behaviour and requested her fans to be kind. Justin Bieber’s wife later thanked her for speaking up.

A report by RadarOnline.com now reveals that it was Justin Bieber, who reached out to Selena Gomez. He reportedly begged her to rescue his wife Hailey Bieber, who was bombarded with hate comments and death threats on social media.

A source close to the development revealed, “Selena has no love for Hailey, but she still cares about Justin — who privately begged her to get folks to believe they’ve all made peace. It’s not only for Hailey’s sake but for him! Justin is concerned he and Hailey have become the most unpopular couple in Hollywood and is terrified that when and if he is able to come back, his fans won’t be there anymore.”

Selena Gomez, as per the grapevine, still cares about Justin Bieber. The insider adds, “Justin has never been so down, and Selena sees that. She’s doing this for him. She couldn’t care less about Hailey!”

There’s no confirmation to this news but it is sure to send Jelena fans into a meltdown.

Back in 2018, after an on-and-off relationship, Justin Bieber ditched Selena Gomez to tie the knot with Hailey Bieber within two months of the breakup with the former.

