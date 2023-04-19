Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Baldwin but a section of his fan club still refuses to accept his relationship. It’s been almost 5 years since the couple tied the knot but Jelena fans still hate the supermodel over allegedly being the home wrecker. Remember when the Baby singer revealed his vulnerable side and spoke about why he fell in love with Selena Gomez? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Justin and Selena began dating in 2011. They were both relatively young and the Canadian singer has in multiple interviews, shared that he made mistakes and indeed has regrets. In fact, during one of his media snippets, he went on to confess that he wished he had not lost his virginity before marriage to Hailey.

Back in 2015, Justin Bieber spoke to i-D magazine and admitted that he may have gotten into a relationship with Selena Gomez too young. “I think so. I think with that relationship… I put so much of myself on the line with her, because I was so distant with everyone else. So it’s like, you have the world who’s loving you but it’s not like they know my heart — they don’t know me. So when I found that love I was just like, ‘Woah, I want to hold on to this.’ And I just put everything into it and in reality there’s just no holding back. You’re just like, ‘This love feels so good’,” he said.

Justin Bieber went on to mention that his first love hit him hard. He continued, “It’s like, magical. There’s nothing like it. So I felt that and I just didn’t want to let it go. When it was hard, I was just like, ‘I want to stick this out. So it was on again, off again, on again, off again.”

Justin and Selena Gomez were in an on-and-off relationship till 2018. After their final split in 2018, Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin within a span of 2 months.

