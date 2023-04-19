American singer, Madison Beer rose to fame after Justin Bieber posted a link of one of her covers. In 2013, she released her debut single, Melodies, and since then, she has gained a lot of popularity among the audience. Now, she is all set to release her memoir ‘The Half Of It’, where she wrote about the struggles she faced that led her to suicidal thoughts. Keep scrolling to read more about it.

There was a time when Beer’s n*de pictures were leaked, and she was dropped by her manager and record label as well. Recalling those days, she shared how much she felt hopeless.

In an excerpt from her memoir ‘The Half Of It’ as shared with People, Madison Beer revealed, “I felt like I was my own worst enemy. I retreated more and more into myself, and it was the beginning of some of the darkest years of my life, starting at age sixteen and following me into my twenties. There were many times—just like the night my n*des were leaked—that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life.”

Sharing how she used to stand at the edge of the balcony on a particularly bad day with “a million thoughts running through my head”. Even though she thought about suicide for a moment, Madison Beer explained, “I don’t think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn’t all that scared of being up so high.”

“The thought of killing myself was so normal to me at that point that I had forgotten it wasn’t something everyone pondered on a daily basis,” Madison added.

Earlier, in another interview with People, Madison Beer revealed why she wrote her memoir and shared, “I hope by sharing my honest journey that perhaps someone that wanted to hide behind a keyboard to be mean or poke fun at someone else’s expense thinks twice before they hit ‘send.’ I hope that we can find the strength to support each other and that we can work to treat others in the way we would want to be treated.”

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing about Madison Beer’s journey? Let us know.

