John Wick: Chapter 4 has swooned the audiences and they are expecting Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin to return for the fifth movie. As they were shocked by the end of the movie, many are claiming that Mr Wick could be alive. However, it was also announced that the actor has begun shooting for the fifth movie of the franchise, but now there is no confirmation about it.

Talking about the fifth movie in the franchise, the director Chad Stahelski detailed his preferred list of actors apart from Keanu. As the recent movie has shattered all the box office records for the franchise, it is still a question whether John Wick 5 is even going to happen or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with The Direct’s Klein Felt, franchise director Chad Stahelski, revealed “there’s a huge list” of actors. He expressed his wish to work with them in the Wick universe if he directs a John Wick 5 or any other spin-offs. Some of the names are Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Colin Farrell, Halle Berry, Charlize Teron, and Michelle Yeoh.

Talking about his other preferred cast members, director Chad Stahelski added that he wants Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. “There’s a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out,” he said,

It was not only that he wanted RDJ, he later added, he was a “big ‘Peaky Blinders’ fan” and added, “So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in. Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did ‘Atomic Blonde,’ I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She’s awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I’ve been dying to work with her ever since. I’m such a huge fan.”

Not to forget the question about the fifth John Wick movie remains unanswered after the events of Chapter Four’s emotional ending. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Katy Perry Receives Massive Backlash For Inviting Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North On The Stage To Dance, Netizens Say “Privilege Kid, That’s Just Jumping Up & Down…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News