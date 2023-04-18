BTS Army is always drooling over BTS members and they got another reason to love them after BTS’ Jungkook made a massive donation to a children’s hospital. Social media users could not contain their excitement as they thronged to Twitter to speak of Jungkook’s good deeds.

This is not the first time when the South-Korean boy band BTS has made a significant contribution. They earlier made headlines for their million-dollar donations to the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 Relief efforts. Read on for more.

According to the publication Soompi, BTS’ Jungkook donated a whopping 1 billion KRW which comes up to $758,000. In an official statement released by Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, the donation was made to support the treatment of children. According to reports, the hefty amount was paid on April 14. The donation will cover the cost of children who come from low-income families. It is also reported that the massive donation will additionally play a significant role in supporting the development of SNU’s Comprehensive Care Center enterprise. The official statement revealed that Jungkook hopes to play a small role and is looking forward to seeing the kids in good health.

Social media users stormed to Twitter to speak of Jungkook’s big donation. One of the users stated, “I mean BTS makes that in 5 minutes, still very nice though.” Another stated, “They are truly Angels on this earth, God bless All BTS boys.”

The next one posted, “Proud, prouder, proudest of you, Jungkook! You never cease to amaze, personally & professionally!” Another shared, “Jungkook’s donation is even more important than ever since the budget of Seoul National University Children’s Hospital was being reduced & they were in desperate need of funds according to OP!! Wow!!”

An elated individual tweeted, “I can’t express enough how proud I am. Jungkook is such a beautiful human being”, whereas, another said, “And fans have also started donating! Jungkook is truly an inspiration!”

