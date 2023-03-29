BTS’ Jimin is undoubtedly going above and beyond with his debut album, Faces. Within one week of his album’s release, it has already begun to top various charts. Recently, Jimin reached a new milestone as he topped Oricon’s weekly chart and Billboard’s Emerging Artist.

The South Korean boy band BTS has seven members, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. As the band members announced they would enlist for mandatory military service, they are now on a break.

Amid the band’s hiatus, its members are focusing on their individual careers. After J-Hope and Suga, Jimin released his debut album on March 24, and now, according to the latest chart released by Oricon, Jimin’s Face recorded 5264 weekly downloads and made it at the top of their Weekly Digital Album Ranking. Moreover, the K-Pop singer also topped the Weekly Album Ranking by setting the record of highest sales by a solo artist this year.

On the other hand, the singer’s track Set Me Free Pt 2 ranked at the top in Digital Song Sales and World Digital Song Sales. He also came fifth in Billboard’s Global (excluding the US) and eighth in Global 200 charts. His tracks Promo and Filter also reserved the 3rd and 5th place on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales, respectively.

Other than these, Jimin also became the first Korean soloist to earn first place on Global Spotify. He surpassed several global music sensations, including Miley Cyrus and Shakira. Jimin’s track Like Crazy crossed 6.01 million streams on Spotify as of March 27.

BTS’ fan ARMY cannot keep calm following Jimin’s achievements and is making him trend on the micro-blogging site. Jimin is also making sure to interact with his fans via Weverse live sessions.

Congratulations to Jimin on his new achievement.

