Miley Cyrus began 2023 with a bang by dropping her song ‘Flowers’, the lyrics of which allegedly speaks volume about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The singer is known for her quirky personality which is bold and brazen. The former Disney alum’s dressing style is just like her personality, which is quite gutsy. Today we brought you a throwback picture of her from 2014, where she slayed like a pro as she posed nak*d with a pillow covering her lady parts. Scroll below to know more about it.

Miley generated a massive fan following since the time she starred as Hannah Montana. The pop star with time made headlines for her idiosyncrasies both on and off-stage. But good or bad she always managed to grab people’s attention.

Miley Cyrus is a global sensation and uncountable fans all over, many admire her outspoken nature and the way she carries herself. The throwback picture that we brought today was taken by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot for W Magazine in 2014. It has been doing the rounds of Twitter for quite some time. The Flowers singer could be seen lying on a bed completely n*ked as she covered her modesty with a fluffy pillow.

Miley had blonde hair and her eyebrows were blonde as well. She looked unbelievably hot and sassy. She flaunted the tattoos on the side of her bre*st, not to mention the chunk of bangles and finger rings on her. Miley Cyrus wore several silver oxidised bangles and chunky rings which perfectly complemented her black-painted nails.

For makeup, Miley Cyrus went for a sheer foundation with a cream blush on her cheeks. Her eyes had soft shades of eyeshadow with perfectly kohled mascara-laden eyes. Her platinum blonde hair could be seen tucked behind one of her ears while she shoot a nasty [read s*xy] look at the frame.

Check out Miley Cyrus’ throwback picture here and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Miley Cyrus photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for "W Magazine" (2014) pic.twitter.com/Gf77VvChOF — Industry Archives (@GDR_Archives) May 28, 2022

