Emily Ratajkowski knows how to stay in the limelight, whether for her relationships or sartorial picks. Emily’s style statement is about staying bold and on the lines of, ‘if you got it, you flaunt it.’ She has often received flak for donning dresses that are too hot to handle, but the diva couldn’t care less. She created a stir in 2016 by wearing a Julien Macdonald black sequined gown at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. While the dress was criticized by many, it remained iconic.

The model-actress is currently making headlines for her alleged relationship with Harry Styles. Earlier, her breakup with Eric Andre was also the town’s talk. It is safe to say that Emily tends to get roped into controversies often. In her own words, the Julien Macdonald gown remains one of her “most controversial dresses” ever. Scroll on to learn more.

Julien Macdonald is known for making outfits in extremely revealing patterns and bold silhouettes. The Welsh designer has a thing for sequins and making the most out of little amounts of fabric. Macdonald knows how to make a celebrity look and feel s*xy in his designs, and he did precisely that with Emily Ratajkowski. The model showed up at the event wearing the s*xiest black gown ever that was covered in sequins from top to bottom. It was bold, hot, and Emily carried it like a queen.

Two sequined straps covered Emily Ratajkowski’s b**bs in the attire, creating a plunging V neckline that revealed almost everything above her torso. They attached to a low-slung sequined skirt at the mid-riff that exposed her hip-bones and side ribs. The skirt had a risqué slit at the middle of its back, and the gown flaunted a partially backless design.

The Gone Girl actress chose to keep things bold and loud for makeup. She opted for dark smokey eyes and glossy nude lips. She kept her sleek black hair down and ditched any statement jewellery altogether. Emily completed the bold look with a strappy pair of heels in black.

The dress created quite a controversy in 2016, and netizens called Emily attention-seeking and the outfit ‘vulgar.’ She defended the attire when she appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Flashback series on YouTube and said that red carpets were meant to grab attention.

Emily Ratajkowski added that she felt comfortable in the gown, and well, that’s what matters.

