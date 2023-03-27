Selena Gomez recently became the most followed woman on Instagram with more than 400 million followers. The singer has an insane number of followers on social media and she updates them on her personal and professional life from time to time. She also preaches about body positivity every now and then; not to mention the amazing confidence with which she carries herself. On Sunday Selena treated her fans to a throwback picture of hers in a sultry two-piece, sporting blonde hair, welcoming the summer. Check out her post down below as we decode her sensuous look taking the internet by storm.

Selena sparked dating rumours with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. She has previously linked with Drew Taggart also, but she dismissed them as rumours. Selena and Zayn were reportedly seen having dinner, holding hands and even seen kissing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez took away our Monday blues with her throwback picture on her official Instagram handle. The image dates back to 2021 when she promoted the swimsuit line of her friend and as per reports she even helped them in designing the swimsuit. Selena captioned the alluring photo, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things are coming!”

Gomez could be seen wearing a purple coloured bikini with orange psychedelic patterns on it. It also had a tie-up detail above the waistline. The Only Murders in the Building star flaunted her curvacious figure in the exotic bikini. She sported full-coverage sheer foundation with blushed cheeks and n*de-shaded lips.

Besides her gorgeous summer-ready body, and her s*xy bikini Selena’s blonde hair surely accentuated the entire look. Selena Gomez has surely inspired a lot to get that gym subscription and make plans for beach getaways. The Selenators like always did not leave a moment’s delay to praise their idol and flood the comments with their admiration. One of them wrote, “JAW DROPPED MAAM THIS IS ILLEGAL”

Another wrote, “What a damn hottie”

A third user commented, “I need to see this this summer please”

A fourth one said, “What a perfect woman my God”

The fifth user wrote, “hello mommy beautiful beautiful beautiful”

One of the sixth users commented, “Sensual and voluptuous!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

We can’t blame those who will commit the sin of lust after seeing this throwback picture of Selena Gomez. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

And for more news and updates on fashion stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s This Fashion Disaster Would Make You Go “What Was She Thinking Before Donning This God-Awful Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News