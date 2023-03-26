Emilia Clarke is that one woman who can stay goofy and look s*xy without even trying. There’s a reason why she is considered one of the s*xiest women in the world, and it is the way the diva carries herself. She exudes a seductress vibe in every single outfit and maintains confidence like no other. In this throwback photoshoot, Emilia proves just that by looking like a graceful temptress in this sultry black lingerie. Scroll on to learn more.

The actress rose to fame with her character, Daenerys Targaryen, from Game of Thrones. The dragon queen was one of the strongest characters in the show and definitely one of the hottest as well. She was declared the s*xiest woman alive in 2015, during the fifth season of her performance. But these pics from 2012 prove that she should have received the title long back.

Emilia Clarke collaborated with British GQ in 2012 for a photoshoot and interview. The Me Before You actress donned black lingerie by Gucci for the shoot and looked drop-dead-gorgeous. While the plunging neckline that extended to her torso and cut-out waist made the actress look mesmerising, the sheer kaftan above it gave her a graceful touch. The entire look was a perfect amalgamation of hotness and modesty.

Take a look:

emilia clarke for gq magazine pic.twitter.com/TtuLmIiPvP — kim' (@wolfistan) January 12, 2021

Emilia Clarke revealed a glimpse of breasts in the picture, giving the risqué lingerie a delicate touch. The best part of the outfit had to be the mesh Gucci kaftan. It flaunted a beautiful fall and layered silhouette when tied at the front.

Surprisingly, Emilia chose to keep the natural colour of her hair – brunette! Thanks to her character on GoT, many people still believe that she’s a blond. But it is actually not true. The diva showcased her natural hair colour in the photoshoot and looked simply amazing. For the bold outfit, Emilia opted for muted makeup. She went for peachy lips and soft brown eyes that complemented her hair beautifully.

Emilia Clarke proved once again how to own a s*xy attire without losing the charm.

