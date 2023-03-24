Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has a massive fan following in the country and overseas. On Instagram, he has 59.5 million followers. Do you know he only follows 36 people? The list includes some of his close friends, family and rumoured girlfriends.

Salman is quite active on social media. He often shares updates on his films and gives a glimpse into his life. He follows his family members, including brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Salman Khan also follows his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sooraj Pancholi. Surprisingly, the superstar also follows his rumoured girlfriend, Lulia Vantur. His ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani are on the list. As many of you may have guessed already, he is not following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, given their history.

For those who don’t know, Sangeeta Bijlani, an actress and former Miss India, and Salman were engaged at one point. Their wedding date was set on May 27, 1994. The wedding invitations for Salman and Sangeeta were also printed and sent out. But destiny had other plans for the former couple. Relationship issues arose after she learned Salman was having an affair with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali. Then, a month prior to the nuptials, she cancelled.

According to rumours, Salman dated Katrina Kaif for a while. The two actors collaborated on numerous productions, from Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya to Tiger Zinda Hai. The follow-up, Tiger 3, will shortly include them both together.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is gearing up for its Eid release and is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film has a stellar star cast, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill.

