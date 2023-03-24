Last evening, Bollywood stars, along with sports celebrities, were shining bright at the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours Awards. The event saw who’s who from the film and the sports fraternity making a fashion splash. From Deepika Padukone arriving with husband Ranveer Singh and father/former badminton player Prakash Padukone to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill and Neeraj Chopra, everyone put their best fashion foot forward.

However, netizens noticed something unusual that has concerned some of her fans. Well, we are talking about the Bajirao Mastani couple. Recently, the couple was seen arriving at the event twinning in black. However, netizens feel that all is not well between the two as the actress ignored her husband’s romantic gesture.

It all happened when Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone got out of the car. The diva looked stunning as ever in a plain black saree with a golden border. She tied her hair in a sleek bun while opting for minimal makeup. On the other hand, RS looked dapper in a black suit. Soon after getting gown from the car, the actor is seen forwarding his hand to Deepika Padukone, who looks busy managing her saree. Check out the video shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled Deepika Padukone for ignoring Ranveer Singh’s romantic gesture. However, their fan brigade was quick to defend them. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “She’s just trying to manage her outfit. And he’s being a gentleman abt it.”

“If they hold hands, people will say they are showing off, if they are not holding hands, people will say they are having problems. You can’t please people. They are the most genuine and generous couple,” said another user.

A third fan said, “Lol everyone is criticizing Deepika for not holding Ranveer’ hand, but you guys forgetting, her dad is accompanying them.. how can a girl hold her husband’s hand in front of her dad? Even Americans and European have that respect toward their parents, leave eastern girls.”

While fourth one added, Did no one notice the father!!?? It’s alright for celebrities to be human sometimes n forget that they are being scrutinized every moment n act even in real life. Marriage is not always holding hands n smiling like a power couple. for the strong couple.”

“Hath nai pakda kyu k saree thi .. and ranveer saw that and walked ahead … Ek hath se hath and dusre se sareee . Woh khud nahi chal payegi … chillaxx guys,” said fifth user.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video, Do let us know.

