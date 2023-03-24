Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among Bollywood’s most loved couples. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Although they are not too active on social media, there are times when they post pictures with each other and melt the hearts of their fans.

Recently, Anushka and Virat decided to attend the Indian Sports Honours event In Mumbai. However, they did a photo shoot at their Worli home before attending the event. Now their pics are out, and it is going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli looked dapper in a black suit, while Anushka Sharma chose a purple floor-length gown with a slit. Even though they looked fantastic in the pictures, what grabbed our interest was also the sneak peek at Anushka and Virat’s luxurious interiors. Anushka just shared a new set of images in which she can be seen posing in her living room.

The living room walls of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are decorated with tropical plants, banana leaves, and vibrant wallpaper. Moreover, two low, jewel-toned couches are green, each with a curved coffee table in front of them. A fiddle leaf fig in a corner and a soft mat under the furniture are also visible. Between the two couches is a side table with a glass decanter and a glam light on it.

Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s luxurious house is situated on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai. The couple reportedly bought the luxury apartment for Rs 34 crore. Often they share glimpses of it on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat on Wednesday announced the merger of their respective foundations and launched a new initiative called SeVVA. In a joint statement, the Bollywood star and Indian cricketer said the new initiative would help people in need and is not confined to any particular cause.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s statement read, “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.”

“SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today,” concluded in their statement.

