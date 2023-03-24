Urvashi Rautela is one of the most prominent and successful Bollywood actresses in the entertainment industry. She’s not only doing brilliant work in Hindi cinema but also globally. Recently Sonali Kulkarni made a statement about Indian women, and it did not go well with the fans who slammed the actress on social media, and she had to apologise later on her Instagram account. Now, Urvashi has reacted to her statement and spoken about being an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood and making a name for herself, and netizens are trolling her for the same on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Urvashi is massively popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 63 million followers on Instagram. She often gives her fandom a glimpse of her luxurious lifestyle on the photo-sharing platform, and we love her chic fashion sense. The beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her wardrobe choices!

In an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela reacted to Sonali Kulkarni’s statement on ‘Indian women are lazy’ and said, “The thing is, this doesn’t apply to me because everybody knows I am an outsider, and everybody knows how hardworking I am. Maine khudse hi apne aap ke, apne bal-bute pe I’ve made a career in Bollywood. Globally fans, they know me. ”

Urvashi Rautela continued and said, “I’m the only Indian girl to win Miss Universe India twice and I’m the youngest judge in history to judge Miss Universe.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user trolled the actress on Instagram and commented, “Rishabh pant galti kar raha hai 😂😂”

Another user commented, “Women downgrading women”

A third user commented, “Khud ki itni trif bhot hi km log krte h 😂”

“Isse bda self obsessed toh mene ajtak nhi dekha…Rishabh pant gaadi side ghuma liya accha kiya😂” a fourth commented.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Urvashi Rautela in the comments and dragging cricketer Rishabh Pant on her reaction to Sonali Kulkarni’s statement on Indian women?

