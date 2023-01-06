Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant have been in the headlines for their social media attacks. As the news broke about Rishabh Pant’s accident, the Bollywood actress posted a cryptic post with a caption that said “praying” but she did not mention anyone. In the past, both celebrities have left no chance to target each other on their social media.

However, netizens began to troll her as Urvashi Rautela once again posted a story of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute geotagging the city name where Rishabh Pant was admitted. While many people trolled her, a few also called her “absolutely sick needs to be finally called out for it”

Advertisement If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi RT pic.twitter.com/ms8RKm2ZCG — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 5, 2023

Advertisement

“please have a meet with Pant bhau”, said another user.

I don’t want to spread rumours nor destroy their beautiful relationship – I wish everything goes well between @UrvashiRautela & @RishabhPant17; if you didn’t visited the hospital, please have a meet with Pant bhau🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/wy5cgOV3AW — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) January 5, 2023

Another user said, “If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name.”

This is mental harrasment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name. pic.twitter.com/q2f4BmK7Xk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2023

A user also wished for a lover like Urvashi Rautela

I want someone who love me like #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/G6wxTGfBZ9 — Karan Thakur (@notsoc00l_) January 5, 2023

Don't worry, crime patrol @SonyLIV will make an episode where rishabh pant will be replaced by some Babita and Urvashi Rautela will be played some Raghavan — kaan k neeche (@satya_vachan16) January 6, 2023

The world of the Internet is still wondering what this cryptic story could mean. Back in 2018, many rumors about their relationship were floated after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties, and other events. However, in the past few years, both of them have called out to each other indirectly.

Urvashi Rautela went on to indirectly call Indian cricket “Chhotu bhaiya” on her instagram stories. She later used hashtags like #RPChotuBhaiyya and #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl that made netizens wonder what is up with both of them. While replying to the Bollywood actress, Rishabh Pant also said “some people lie in interviews just for some popularity” in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Finally Reacts To Merciless Trolling Due To Rishabh Pant: “People Can’t Treat Us Like Commodity, Can’t Behave Like Gali-Mohalle Ke Log”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News