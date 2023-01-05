This morning, we woke up to a video of Bajrang Dal activists vandalizing the theatres for promoting Pathaan and tearing its posters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, has been making headlines owing to some controversial reasons. Much before its release, the film has been mired in a couple of controversies, especially after the MP minister slammed the makers for making the lead actress wear a saffron-coloured bikini.

Unaffected by the controversies, the maker recently announced the arrival of the film’s official trailer and its all set to hit the web on January 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst the Bajrang Dal activists’ video taking the web by storm, fans have shared a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about anti-nationals and anti-socials destroying the country. The old clip is from the ‘90s where she had sat down for an interview with Farida Jalal and spoke about his family, who fought for the country’s freedom. Well, amid such scenario, the video looks so apt that we can’t stop watching it again and again.

Shah Rukh Khan told Farida Jalal back then, “My family, especially my father was a freedom fighter. He would always tell me, ‘Shah Rukh, do not take your freedom for granted. We have given it to you so you can maintain it.’ At that time, I thought it was freedom from foreign rule. We read in the papers that this is right and wrong. As a common citizen, we don’t even know how much truth there is in that. The only knowledge I have is what I get from newspapers. So we need freedom from speculating whether this is right or wrong, freedom of speech and press.”

“The country is India and we are the citizens of the country. We don’t own it. Ownership does not mean that is our India. It is what we have to do for the country. In that regard, the people who we call anti-national, or anti-social, these are people who do not think they’re part of the country. I feel very sad, because my family has fought for this country. And these people are destroying it. Though I’m not directly affliated to politics, but whenever I see it, it makes me sad because it takes away from what my father used to tell me, ‘keep this country free, the way we gave it to you’,” added the Pathaan star.

Only if people could understand the depth of this beautiful thought, only if the people involved in vandalism and hooliganism took a little time to read and understand of what actually they need to do for this country. #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/TwGvtjNvFn — AKshun Singh (@SinghAkshun) January 5, 2023

Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25.

Must Read: Sunny Deol VS Ranbir Kapoor, Gadar 2 VS Animal At The Box Office This Independence Day! “It’s A Film That Celebrates The Sense Of Being An Indian”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News