Sunny Deol is coming back with the sequel of Gadar 2 after more than two decades, and it has already created a lot of buzz as the first film starring Sunny, and the audience quite loved Amisha Patel. The action-packed romance drama became one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema, and since the trend of sequels came into existence, people have been waiting for the makers to bring the second part of the film. From iconic dialogues and scenes generated into memes these days, the film is quite the hit in pop culture even today. And finally, it is happening, but it will be crashing with a multi-starrer film at the box office.

As per the news, the makers have locked a release date for the film, and it is going to clash with another Bollywood biggie. The sequel is being produced by Zee Studios and will have Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur alongside the original lead.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the film starring Sunny Deol in lead role is aiming for the Independence day release, not exactly on 15th August but a few days before that, on 11th August. As per their source, “Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day 2023 weekend. It’s a film that celebrates the sense of being an Indian, and there’s no better period than Independence Day for its release. The edit work is underway, and an official announcement on the release date shall follow soon.”

The film that will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s upcoming is none other than Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Well, it will be a clash between the brothers! As per the Pinkvilla report, the source added, “It’s going to be Sunny Deol vs Bobby Deol at the box office this Independence Day. While both films are big-scale saga’s appealing to the masses, the period is big enough to accommodate both of them. Even Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Lagaan at the box office, and the history will repeat itself for Gadar 2.”

That will be one hell of an exciting clash to watch; who do you think will emerge as a winner at the box office? Let us know in the comment section.

