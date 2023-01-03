Shraddha Kapoor has been making back-to-back headlines for her upcoming Holi release, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar by Luv Ranjan. And with 2023 kicking off, the actress is already gearing up for yet another script. It seems that she is in a very ‘Go-mode’ with the new year starting off.

Taking to social media, Shraddha shared a picture of herself reading a script. It looked as if she is in narration or reading a new script by herself over a coffee. She writes “Go-Mode”

Recently, the announcement video for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was unveiled and received rave reviews. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at the post shared by Shraddha Kapoor below:

This is for the first time Shraddha is being paired next to Ranbir Kapoor and their chemistry is extremely proposing. The teaser showcased both the actors in goofy avatars as the title was released for the film. Apart from that, she also made headlines for her presence in Thumkeshwari which ignited a ton of excitement amongst the audience for Stree 2.

