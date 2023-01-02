Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K is making the headlines even before the official date of the film has been announced. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin, and it is supposed to portray the grand vision of the director. Now, another amazing detail has come up regarding the film that will surely give you gain an idea about how magnanimous the project is. As per reports, the film is going to be a sci-fi movie starring Big Guns of the Indian film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Pawan Kalyan and others.

Since the film is science fiction, there is heavy CGI in it, and if things go wrong, then it will be trolled mercilessly like the Bahubali actor’s other film, Adipurush. Coming back to Project K, the rights of the film have already been sold partially.

According to a report in India Today, Prabhas’ Project K’s Nizam Rights have been sold for an amount of Rs 70 crores, and Suniel Narang has purchased it, aka Asian Suniel [popular in the industry by that name]. As per the report, a film insider stated that the film’s Andhra Pradesh rights should be sold for Rs 100 crores approximately; on the whole, the film will be making around Rs 170 crores just from Tollywood. It is known that more than fifty per cent of the revenue received by the Telegu film industry is generated from the Nizam area, and also, the distribution rights in this area are in high demand.

Prabhas and the team have almost completed 80% of the film, and roughly 20% is still left, which will be done in the next few months. Because of the heavy CGI work, the film will take time in post-production, hence is slated to release in 2024. The makers have high hopes for the film and are expecting a lot since the film has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Movies like Radhe Shyam and Saaho were high-budget films the actor that did not do well at the box office. As a result, the makers are being extra cautious about it.

On the work front, Prabhas’ Adipurush will hit the theatres in the first half of this year. The film starring Kriti Sanon was supposed to release in January itself, but after facing a huge backlash for its VFX, the makers decided to push the dates to June.

