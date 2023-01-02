Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Indian diva, was planning to expand her genre by working in different projects, including Bollywood, and when she debuted with the series Family Man 2, audiences loved her performance. She was appreciated across the nation for her portrayal of such a bold character. However, Samantha was in talks to play one of the lead roles in Citadel remake version, which also stars Varun Dhawan. But now, reports are rife that the Telugu actress has quitted. Scroll below to get the scoop.

There were rumours for a long time that Samantha might walk out from Bollywood projects, and the report of her quitting Raj & DK’s Indian version of Citadel just proved it to be true. For the unversed, the OG global version of Citadel will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

As per media reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was finalised to be a part of Indian spin-off of the movie Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. However, according to a report in Siasat.com, the actress has quitted in regard to her health issues. The report stated, “Samantha is no more a part of Raj and DK’s web series.”

It also revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been advised to take a little time off to recover. The report suggested that she has been told to remain “completely disappeared from the public for the next three months”. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet.

A while back, Samantha had opened up about getting diagnosed with Myositis. And in an Instagram post, she mentioned, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Samantha Ruth Prabhu quitting the Indian spin-off of Citadel? Let us know in the comments!

