For some time, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has been grabbing headlines for his criticism on the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the track has been topping the charts while being mired in controversies. It all started when Madhya Pradesh Minister Nattoram Mishra targeted the actress and makers for the saffron-coloured bikini.

However soon after the filmmaker jumped into the controversy, netizens trolled him and resurfaced his daughter Mallika Agnihotri’s saffron-coloured bikini photos.

Now taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri has shared the screenshots of the messages he has received on his DM and they look like from the Shah Rukh Khan. The series of messages see SRK fans abusing and sending him death threats. One of the messages reads, “Dhond raha hun tujhe main tujhe… ghar ke andar ghus kart era bheja udhao ga. Just watch. Or delete ur recent Tweet.” While writing about his daughter a message read, “Tumhari beti bhagwa bikini mein dikhati hai aur tum srk ko troll karega.”

Sharing the series of screenshots, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Badshah was right. There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive).” Check it out below:

Badshah was right.

There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive). pic.twitter.com/1tU6cTGsnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 31, 2022

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “You shouldn’t be talking about this topic especially after the kind of movie you have directed recently.” While another said sharing his daughter’s photo, “Main Apna vichardhara rakh raha hun ki Kis Desh Mein Jo Garib log Hain Jo bheekh Mang kar khate hain aap Unka Badan bhi dekhenge na pura Sadi kapde se pura Dhaka Rahega per yah amiron loge Aaj ine logon ka Sharir Dekho yah log Garib se bhi.”

Earlier taking a dig at the Besharam Rang song, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

