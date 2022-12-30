Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is facing unnecessary heat because of the song Besharam Rang. The first track from Siddharth Anand directorial witnessed Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini and that was enough for so-called ‘nationalists’ to create a controversy. Self-proclaimed critic KRK also shamed the leading actress and called out her ‘skin show.’ Is SRK pressing charges on him because of the same? Scroll below for details.

We have previously seen how Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK over his review on his film Radhe. We wouldn’t be shocked if SRK decides to do the same as Kamaal R Khan has been trying his level best to spread negativity across Pathaan. He has multiple times now stated that the film will be a box office disaster because of its title, allegedly hinting that it is anti-Hindu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new tweet, KRK has himself informed his followers about how Shah Rukh Khan may be dragging him to court. He wrote, “According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch my this review of song and tell me if I have said anything wrong.”

But will this get KRK to stay low-key with his brutal statements? Definitely not. In another tweet, he cited reasons why he believe Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone led Pathaan will be a box office failure. But he did mention that he will refrain from reviewing the film if SRK wants so.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “If #SRK thinks that his film #Pathaan will become flop because of my review then he is wrong. His film will become flop because of 3 reasons. 1) wrong name. 2) same story & action. 3) boycott by public. If he will ask me to not review film then I won’t review.”

According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch my this review of song and tell me if I have said anything wrong. https://t.co/paR3Ycl5HL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

If #SRK thinks that his film #Pathaan will become flop because of my review then he is wrong. His film will become flop because of 3 reasons.

1) wrong name.

2) same story & action.

3) boycott by public.

If he will ask me to not review film then I won’t review. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

Do you want KRK to face legal trouble over his remarks on Besharam Rang and Pathaan?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Was One Of The Most Loved Bollywood Films Of 2022!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News