“Mughal-e-Azam humne banayi, Sholay humne banayi…” roared Rohit Shetty in a recent viral video while defending Bollywood against the phenomenon of South movies at the box office. But, unfortunately, his film Cirkus which was supposed to be the grand goodbye to 2022 turned out to be a dud. What’s next? Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan! Will it work? Well, once a wise man said “Umeed! Jab tak umeed zinda hai, cinema ke saath hamara rishta zinda hai!”

Without getting filmier, can we skip to the good part? Because SRK’s dominance at the overseas box office is not a scene unknown to many. We are aware of how a film like Dilwale which didn’t do well back at home in India, became a first choice to watch for many overseas.

What has all this to do with Pathaan? It has a lot to do with it because the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has started in Germany and the tickets have already started to sell like hot yummy chocolate pancakes.

A Twitter user shared the screenshot of tickets getting sold out in Germany and said, “Advance booking overseas has begun in Germany for #Pathaan & it’s madness all over !! Berlin, Hamburg-Dammtor, Hamburg-Harburg, and Offenbach are almost housefull. 25th Jan 2023 – The King of Overseas is coming y’all 🥵🔥”

Advance booking in overseas has begun in Germany for #Pathaan & it's madness all over !! Berlin, Hamburg-Dammtor, Hamburg-Harburg, Offenbach are almost housefull. 25th Jan 2023 – The King of Overseas is coming y'all 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/rYsJU30HVs — AMAAN (@amaan0409) December 28, 2022

The release is more than 27 days away and if the tickets are already getting sold out in a country like Germany, it goes on only to show how Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback will break all the myth s of “Bollywood is over!”

Going through CinemaxX’s website (a multiplex chain in Germany) you’ll see cities like Berlin, Essen, Dammtor, Harburg, Hannover, Munich, and Offenbach already have some theatres which are ready to get sold out soon.

What do you think of Pathaan? Are you excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

