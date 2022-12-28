Cirkus Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Rohit Shetty directorial seems to be facing a tough time at the box office. Ever since the film was announced, moviegoers had huge expectations from the Rohit Shetty directorial, especially after the box office success of his last directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. However, in the shocking turn of events, the film seems to have turned out to be disastrous for the makers.

Right from the first day of its release, the film has been striving hard to maintain pace at the ticket window. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia and others in pivotal roles.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film dropped further the next day. According to the latest media, Cirkus has collected around 1.80-2.10 crore*. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at this 25.40-25.70 crore*. The film earned 23.60 in the first 5 days of its release at the domestic box office.

With its Day 6 numbers, Cirkus has earned lower than what Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra earned in the first week of its release as it earned 30.75 crore in 7 days. And even with tomorrow’s earnings, the film is unlikely to reach 30 crore.

Meanwhile Bollywood has gone through a tough time in 2022. While we witnessed a few films like The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra and others taking the tickets windows by storm while others like Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan among others tanked at the box office.

Well, Cirkus, fans are now waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

