KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has been one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Apart from scoring over 100 crores on the opening day, the magnum opus did unprecedented business in India. Now, as per the official report, the film has left Baahubali 2: The Conclusion behind in the sale of tickets on BookMyShow. Keep reading to know more!

KGF 2 had a crazy pre-release buzz, which clearly got translated into the numbers as it is learnt that the opening day (14th April) recorded the highest-ever online ticket sale. Speaking about the overall number, the film enjoyed footfalls of well over 5 crores, which is no less than an achievement. Can you guess how much of it belongs to BookMyShow alone? Below is your answer.

As covered by DNA, BookMyShow’s annual report of 2022 states that KGF Chapter 2 has left Baahubali 2: The Conclusion behind in all-time sales on the platform. As per the report, KGF 2 sold 1.77 crore tickets on the platform. Out of this whopping number, 34% accumulated sales for the opening weekend alone.

KGF Chapter 2 also witnessed the highest-ever online ticket sale for a single day (14th April) by selling 21.4 lakh tickets. That’s simply insane!

Meanwhile, pan-India star Yash recently, talking about his amazing year of 2022, shared that he is built to conquer much more and added that it’s okay if he dies fighting but he is somebody who will be fighting for something that excites him.

He revealed, “Lot of people ask me, what do you do now, what can you do (post KGF success)? I said, ‘What do you think, this is the ultimate (the success of KGF and box office numbers) , maybe it is for you or someone else.” (via IANS)

