Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today and it’s nothing less than a festival for his fans all across the world. While Bhai fans were spotted outside his Bandra residence – Galaxy Apartments waving at their favourite star, we at Koimoi decided to bring you amazing trivia about the star.

As it is Bahijaan’s birthday today, we were scrolling the internet to bring fans some interesting not-so-well-known facts fans wouldn’t know. While doing so, we came across this trivia talking about a rare connection between Khan and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a birthday special trivia shared by radio channel Radio Nasha, their RJ informs fans that Salman Khan was all set to star in a film that featured actor Tom Cruise. As heard in the video, Khan – who was known in the late eighties and nineties for featuring opposite debutant actress, was all set to star alongside Rishi Kapoor in a film titled Soutelay. The film – announced in 1991, was to be directed by Suresh Krishna and written by Salim Khan. However, it later got shelved.

Talking about the film, the RJ added that the Salman Khan-Rishi Kapoor was either an official or unofficial recreation of Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman’s Rain Man. While Kapoor would play Hoffman’s character in the Hindi remake, Khan was supposed to essay the part played by Cruise. Sharing Soutelay’s announcement poster, the RJ notes that there are only a few copies available.

Adding that while the film didn’t see the light of day –a glimpse of Tom and Dustin’s characters was visible in Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj characters. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radio Nasha (@radionasha)

While Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor may have not starred alongside each other in this Tom Cruise remake, the duo were co-stars in Yeh Hai Jalwa. Here the duo played an estranged father-son duo who become a happy family in the end.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Salman Khan Adorably Hugs Shah Rukh Khan Shelling Out Major BFF Goals At Birthday Bash, Netizens Troll “Dono Ke Dono Bhand Hai” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News