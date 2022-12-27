It is a treat to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the same frame. Despite competing throughout their career span, the superstars are best of friends in reality and have been with each other through thick and thin. Yesterday was a star-studded affair as our Dabangg star celebrated his 57th birthday and SRK was a part of the celebrations. Scroll below for exciting details.

Many celebrities including Sangeeta Bijalni, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma among others graced the special occasion. Amongst others was SRK who wore a black t-shirt and paired it up with matching cargo pants.

A video is going viral where Salman Khan could be seen accompanying Shah Rukh Khan as he drops him to his car at the exit. The duo was twinning in black and their admiration for each other indeed stole hearts. They could be seen holding each other’s hands and adorably hugged before bidding goodbye. Sallu bhai waited right there till Shah’s car left the venue.

While most couldn’t help but praise the best friend goals Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shelled out, some others accused them of behaving under the influence of alcohol.

A user commented, “jyada pi li dono ne”

Another reacted, “Dono k dono bhand hai”

A user mocked, “Total 4 baar srk ne Salman ko kiss kiya”

“Jab do bewade🥃Talli ho jate h tabhi aise ek dusre ko gale lagate rhate h,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, which is scheduled for a release in January. The cross-collab will continue with Tiger 3 where SRK will make an appearance as well.

