Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Wishes for the actor are pouring from all across the country. In fact, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted attending his birthday bash.

Salman has been a godfather to many in the industry and is known for being a loyal friend. Apparently, the Tubelight actor is also known for his controversies. He has always been a favourite child of controversy and has often locked horns with the media as well. The actor once insulted a reporter by ignoring and dancing while she asked the question. Scroll down to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once during the promotions of Jai Ho, Salman Khan was asked about Preity Zinta’s molestation complaint against her ex -boyfriend. The actor lost his calm and said, “ Aap galat jagah par hai, madam aap galat sawal puch rahi hai”and he repeated this several times.

The reporter didn’t stop and continued to ask the question. To which the actor replied, “Is sawaal ka abhi koi jawab nhi hai, aur jawab dene ka aadhikar bhi nahi. Aap galat aadmi se sawal puch rahi hai. Aapko puchna hi hai toh Randeep se puchiye. Mic kaun cheenega inka.” After another attempt by the reporter to ask him about Preity, Salman Khan started dancing and ignored her question while the audience hooted in the background.

Later, Randeep Hooda said, “I don’t get into other people’s matters neither you should get.” Concluding the answer Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan said, “Yeh sawaal inhone isilye pucha kyunki inko janana, baki yahan kisiko koi interest nhi hai.”

Watch:

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is scheduled to release in 2023. As per reports, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly to play Salman’s sister in the film.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan’s ‘$10 Million’ Historic Blockbuster To Release In India But Only In Selected Places?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News