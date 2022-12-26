Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, left the whole of India in shock. It’s been over 2 years since his untimely death, but we still continue to come across shocking revelations about it from time to time. While reports then stated that the actor hung himself to the ceiling of his Bandra flat, a Cooper hospital staff has now made a shocking revelation about the actor’s corpse.

As per reports shared earlier today, the staff member carried out the late autopsy and opened up about what he told his seniors. The Cooper hospital staff – named Roopkumar Shah, said that when SSR’s body arrived at the hospital he had witnessed several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck.

A TV9, Times Now News report stated Roopkumar Shah said that when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the hospital had received five dead bodies for postmortem and one was a VIP body. He added that when the post-mortem was performed, the staff then learned it was Rajput. He added, “When I saw Sushant’s body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only.” Now, SSR’s lawyer Vikas Singh has opened up about the same.

While interacting with ETimes, lawyer Vikas Singh said he does not have any direct information about the injuries on Sushant as claimed by one alleged witness who has spoken to the media. Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer said, “I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his rented apartment in Mumbai. While investigation till now termed his death as ‘suicide’, the late actor’s family and fans have been claiming foul play. Ever since SSR’s death, his fans have been trending #JusticeForSSR on Twitter every single day and demanding an answer.

