Arijit Singh Fans Injured, Blast His Concert Management Team: "8000 People, One Exit Gate, Waterlogged Potholes"

From the past some time Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is in the news owing to his recent concerts that have been taking place in different corners of India. The Tum Hi Ho singer was recently in the news when he broke every record and made history by selling tickets worth 16 lakh. Earlier only Hollywood singer Taylor Swift is on the top of the list after she charged 22 Lakhs for her concert tickets. However, now Arijit Singh’s fans are left disappointed for this reason.

Recently, the singer held a concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for his Gujarati fans but after having a gala time, they had to face a tough time as they had to come and go from the mud and dirty roads.

Taking to Twitter, a few users who were a part of Arijit Singh’s concert claimed that the event was held at a place surrounded by construction sites. They also revealed that were around 8000 people and the management had only one entry and exit for people to go back and forth. The fans took to their social media accounts during such a mismanagement and chaotic event, a stampede-like situation was prevented.

A user shared a video on social media and wrote alongside, “Fans of Arijit Singh from Ahmedabad were highly disappointed with organizers of the concert. In spite of spending big amount on ticket, people had to face chaos and mismanagement. @arijitsingh #ahmedabad #amdavad.” “Because the Venue was surrounded by construction sites, there was potholes and mud on their way to venue. Entire road was waterlogged. People had no clue about directions too. @arijitsingh #ArijitSinghLive #amdavad #neverbefore,” read next Tweet.

Fans of Arijit Singh from Ahmedabad were highly disappointed with organizers of the concert. In spite of spending big amount on ticket, people had to face chaos and mismanagement. @arijitsingh #ahmedabad #amdavad pic.twitter.com/RDbXi94Nxj — Sagar Patel (@patelsagar24) December 26, 2022

Commenting on the same, another user shared an inside video and revealed, “I was there last night, it was zero in the name of management. There was more then 8000 public at concert and was only one enterance and exit gate. Fortunately no big incidence occur. #asneverb4.”

I was there last night, it was zero in the name of management. There was more then 8000 public at concert and was only one enterance and exit gate. Fortunately no big incidence occur. #asneverb4 pic.twitter.com/JFyUIdvTOY — vishal shah (@vishal_63) December 26, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the mismanagement at the Arijit Singh concert? Do let us know.

