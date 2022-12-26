2022 is all set to end in less than a week and we at Koimoi have decided to tell you all that happened in the year gone by. While many celebs tied the marital knot and a few others parted ways, quite a few actors and actresses expanded their families like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas and more.

As we wait less than a week for 2023 to begin, scroll down to know who all went from 2 to 3 and even 2 to 4 in the last 360 days. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and more, meet the new mommies & daddies of B’Town

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

2022 began with celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announcing to the world the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy reportedly on January 15, at a private hospital in San Diago. Since the family went from 2 members to three, the proud parents have been sharing glimpses of their daughter – with her face covered, now and then.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the news of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech becoming parents to a baby boy made the news. The couple welcomed their firstborn into the world on January 25 and posted a joint statement on their respective social media handles, announcing the same.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

On April 19, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu turned parents to a baby boy who they later named Neil. The announcement was shared on social media by Aggarwal’s sister, Nisha Aggarwal.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Another Bollywood actress who entered motherhood this year was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Earlier this year, the Khoobsurat actress and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja took to social media to announce they were expecting their first child. On August 22, she delivered a healthy baby boy who they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The arrival of the lad was shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor through a congratulatory post on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

While Neetu Kapoor announced the arrival of Sonam Kapoor’s son, her family also went a member higher soon after. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – who got married in April this year, announced that they were expecting the arrival of their first child soon after. On November 6, the actor-couple welcomed their baby daughter into the world. Recently they revealed their daughter’s name – Raha via a Barcelona jersey.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu gave birth to a baby daughter on November 12 with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple, who married on April 40, 2016, welcomed their first child 6.5 years after marriage and named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Just a few months after their grand wedding in a posh resort at Mahabalipuram, South cinema’s power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin sons through surrogacy. The couple, who have been embroiled in a controversy owing to the same, shared adorable pictures on social media to announce their children’s arrival.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are proud parents of two baby daughters, born six months apart. Bonnerjee first gave birth to their daughter Lianna in April this year through IVF and announced a few months later that they were expecting again. On November 11, they welcomed their second daughter – who was born a little before the due date.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apurva Agnihotri (@apurvaagnihotri02)

It was in 2004 that Apurva Agnihotri married television actress Shilpa Saklani. 18 years after tying the knot, the couple were finally blessed with a daughter, who they named Ishani Kanu Agnihotri. Sharing the news, the actor wrote on social media, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever❤️❤️❤️ With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter”

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Comedy couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the marital knot on December 3, 2017, after dating for a few years. On April 3, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child – a boy, who they named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya aka Golla.

Congrats to all the new mommies and daddies in tinsel town.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Controlling Nature’ Gets Him Out Of Hera Pheri 3 Post ‘No Akshay Kumar…’ Debate? “Trying To Make Changes In The Script…” State Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News