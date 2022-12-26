Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri franchise are very much loved by the audience, and they can never get enough of the trio. A few days back, fans’ hopes were renewed when there was the news of the third sequel, but there was not satisfactory as reports were Akshay would not be a part of it; instead, Kartik Aaryan will be joining the cast. Kartik brought in the audience at the theatres after a series of flops with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The third instalment of Hera Pheri has been through rocky roads with the scripts and actors and everything, but finally, there is a piece of positive news for Akshay’s fans as the producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s talks with Khiladi Kumar is heading towards a positive direction. But things are not looking good for the Freddy actor, as per sources.

According to the entertainment portal, Peepingmoon.com, Kartik Aaryan might be dropped from the film. As per their report, revealed through production house sources, due to the actor’s dominating nature and the habit of controlling the shots in every film has become a problem for the producer. When Akshay was not prepared to do the third part, as per reports, Kartik made steadfast efforts to secure a role for himself in this film.

After Akshay’s refusal and the announcement of Kartik Aaryan’s inclusion, the sources revealed that the actor tried to make changes to the script, which did not go down well for him. Since there seems to be a new ray of hope and Khiladi Kumar might return to reprise his role, but things do not seem positive for the Freddie actor anymore.

Recently, Suniel Shetty, who plays the role of Shyam in the Hera Pheri franchise, said that Kartik Aaryan’s role had nothing to do with the character of Raju.

