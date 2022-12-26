Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors and has undoubtedly made it big in the industry. Owing to his success, the superstar is known to be quite influential. His cold war with Vivek Oberoi has been the longest ever seen in tinsel town so far.

Both the actors had dated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and have never resolved their tiff. Back in 2003, the Saathiya actor called a press conference revealing that he received 41 calls from a drunk Salman abusing him and threatening to kill him over his closeness with Aishwarya.

Vivek Oberoi’s this move turned out to be detrimental for him. His acting career took a nose dive. Despite Vivek apologising to Salman Khan on several occasions, the superstar never forgave him. In fact, Dabangg Khan even took a dig at Vivek during his show.

Salman once hosted a game show Dus Ka Dum that ran for nearly three seasons. In the first season of the game show, former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh appeared as the first celebrity guests. During the show, the Tiger 3 actor narrated how he once had a hamstring injury while running on sets.

A jovial Harbajan Singh inquired if he was running after Vivek Oberoi. Salman couldn’t help but laugh at Harbhajan’s query and then added, “Vivek Oberoi….chodiye unko. Unki zindagi unko jeene dein aaraam se nahin toh khaamakhaan choti ho jayegi”

In the same episode, Salman Khan asked Yuvraj about his favourite actress, and the cricketer intentionally took Katrina Kaif’s name, leaving Salman blushing. In return, Salman too stated that even he likes her. Talking about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, they have worked together in many films in the past. Their last film together was Bharat which collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Now both Salman and Katrina are once again teaming up for Tiger 3, which is touted to release in 2023.

