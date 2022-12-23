‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the hearts of many ever since she made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her charming personality and her amazing chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was the high point of the show.

Apart from this Sana is also well known for her Punjabi movies Sat Sri Akal England, Kala Shah Kala, and Honsla Rakh. Now she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As Sana is all set to foray in the Hindi film industry, she lives a luxurious life.

Much like many celebrities, Shehnaaz Gill is also a motorhead and has an extensive collection of luxury cars parked in her garage. Let’s take a look at her car collection:

Jaguar XJ

The British luxury car is one of the much-loved cars among celebrities. Sana owns a Jaguar XJ that comes with a 3.0-litre V6 engine and has a top speed of 280 kmph. With a fuel efficiency of 9-10 kmpl, the cost of the car in India is around Rs 1.2 Crore, as per AutoBiz.

Range Rover Evoque

Shehnaaz Gill owned car Range Rover Evoque has a 2.0 cc turbo Petrol engine and can get you a mileage of 11kmpl. Evoque can reach a top speed of 230kmph. Reportedly, the car is priced at around Rs 65 lakhs.

Mercedes Benz C-Class

Priced around at Rs 46.63 lakhs, Sana’s Mercedes Benz C Class is powered by 1.5 litres 4-cylinder petrol engine. The car gives a mileage of 11.9 kmpl and can reach a top speed of 239 kmph.

Audi Q3

The cost of the car is Rs 34 Lakh, it comes with a 1.3 litre 4 cylinder engine and gives a fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl. It has a top speed of 202 kmph.

Audi A4

The cost of the car is around Rs 46.94 lakh. It has a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine and gives a fuel efficiency of 18.25 kmpl. The car can reach to a top speed of 241 kmph.

Honda City

The cost of the car is around Rs 10-14 Lakh and it gives a fuel efficiency of 175 kmpl. It has a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 13 seconds.

