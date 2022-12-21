Bigg Boss 13 remains one of the most successful seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The reality show had the most entertaining contestants in that season. In fact, season 13 brought a lot of success for many celebs including Shehnaaz Gill, the Late Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and many more.

Uttaran actress Rashami also participated in season 13. Back then, she was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan. In fact, Arhaan went on his knees and proposed to her on national television. However, their relationship went downhill when the host Salman Khan made some shocking revelations about Arhaan Khan. Read on to know what happened on the sets of Bigg Boss back then.

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai were planning to get married. Little did Rashami know that her then-boyfriend was already married and had a child with his first wife. Arhaan kept his personal details hidden and he was badly exposed by Salman Khan on national television.

Watch This Throwback Promo

After learning about the shocking details, Rashami Desai did part her ways with him. But Arhaan went on to abuse the actress. As per many media reports, Arhaan was staying at Rashami’s place while she was in the house. Owing to the same, Salman Khan joked that whether she handed over her keys to the right person this time or not.

To which, Rashami Desai responded that she has given the keys to her mother. And her statement irked her then-boyfriend.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, Arhaan once allegedly tweeted, “Pata nhi mere alawa kis kis ke pas ghar ki chabi thi…. Ye toh show khatam hone ke baad hi pta chala…Aage dekho ghar ki chabi kis kis pass ke nikelge.

However, he later deleted the post.

