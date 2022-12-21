Bigg Boss 16 is nearly the 3-month milestone and the drama is only increasing. After witnessing a massive fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot in last evening’s episode (when Tina Datta was in favour of the rapper), tonight is a whole new ball game. A new promo is out and it has everything to do with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta and the bond that they share.

Priyankit – as fans lovingly call Priyanka and Ankit, will be biting their nails in tonight’s episode as the BB has asked the TV actress to choose between her friendship and winning back the lost 25 lakh prize money. Scroll below to know the drama that’s about to unfold.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is called into the BB’s confession room and given a pretty tough choice. The actress – who is known for speaking her mind and taking a stand on subjects, is asked to choose between keeping Ankit Gupta (who is nominated this week) safe or winning back the lost Rs 25 lakh from the prize money.

Faced with this ‘agnipariksha’ we wonder if Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will press the buzzer and have the prize money back up for the winner or not press it and keep Ankit Gupta safe from getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. If she presses it, her Udaariyaan will be asked to leave the controversial house immediately leave the house.

While Priyanka finds herself in a tough spot, the other contestants too look on shocked and baffled. In the promo, Archana Gautam can be heard saying “Sachai ki devi, sachai ki murat” as Sajid Khan adds “Main hu khalnayak” Check out the promo here:

This latest Bigg Boss 16 teaser has left ‘Priyankit’ fans worried. Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary save Ankit Gupta or will she press the buzzer and sacrifice her friendship only time will tell. And the countdown for it has begun.

