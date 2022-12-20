Television actress Hina Khan is known for her unconventional choices and unapologetic behaviour. From taking the risk of quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the peak of her career to even making her presence at the Cannes Festival, she has come a long way. But a lot of times, Hina has stirred controversies with her statements. Read on to know the details.

Hina participated in Bigg Boss season 11 and made a lot of headlines during the show but for all the wrong reasons. She once mercilessly body-shamed Shilpa Shinde, and later, she was called out for her nasty comments on the internet.

Hina Khan demeaned Shilpa Shinde by saying, “Mere jaisi ban kar dikha Shilpa Shinde loser. Shakal nhi hai, akal nhi hai. Bhainsi jaisi hai, karegi kya? Not just that, the actress went on to call Arshi Khan ‘drum’.

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan had several times locked horns on the sets of Bigg Boss 11 and their rivalry on the show kept the TRPs high. Later, the trophy and prize money went to Shilpa. Even after the show, both the ladies didn’t call it a truce.

After the show, they again got into a verbal spat when Hina Khan preferred not to share the stage with Shilpa.

On the work front, Shilpa Shinde has made a comeback to comedy after a long gap of 6 years. On the other hand, Hina Khan did her first teleplay, Shadyantra, also starring Chandal Roy Sanyal.

