Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has finally returned to television screens almost after 6 years. This season witnesses Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar in the judging panel while Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanviklar, and Niti Taylor are among other contestants. But it is Shilpa Shinde who is quite miffed and has called out the judges for their allegedly inappropriate behaviour. Scroll below for all the details!

It looks like Shilpa is unhappy with the judges for being extra stringent with scores. In a viral video on Instagram, the actress pointed out the drawbacks of each one of the judges and how they should look beyond dancing skills as Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa is a celebrity show as well.

Shilpa Shinde could be heard saying, “I remained quiet after I saw the scores and comments on the last two performances of Nia. But I now want to ask, ‘Karan sir kya Dharma Productions ki film dene wale hai?’ This is a dance show, what are you expecting in 3 minutes? Aap Oscar award dene wale ho ya National award dene wale ho? Have you seen Rubina’s preparation video? Kuch bhi ho sakta tha, uske kya judges zimedaar hote? Baadme candle leke nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai kadar karo, baadme mat bhoko.”

Just not that, Shilpa Shinde in another video clarified that she respects Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and even follows the show but had a message for Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

“Karan sir ko dance bilkul nahi ata, toh aapko tippani karni hai toh apni chizo pe kare… makeup, costume, setup dekho. Madhuri ji ko pura haqq hai dance pe bolne ka lekin jaha Nia thoda emotional ho jati ho, ‘aap gadbad kar deti hai.’ Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi hindi sikh ke aao? Toh acha hoga.”

We wonder if any of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges will react to her statement.

