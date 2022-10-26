Social Media sensation Uorfi Javed rose to fame because of her bold outfit choices. However, recently, Uorfi has landed into legal trouble for her music video Hay Hay Yeh Majboori. Now, her latest look has created quite a buzz on social media. Check out how the netizens’ reacted to the same.

For the unversed, Uorfi’s music video has recently made a lot of noise on social media, however, as per reports, someone has taken a legal step against her music video Hay Hay Majboori on the grounds of wearing very revealing clothes.

A few hours ago, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she can be seen playing with cassette reels and making a co-ord set out of it. Sharing the Reel, she captioned it, “You guys could have never guessed !!! Made a dress from reels of old cassettes! Reels dress for reels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens started to pour their opinions on Uorfi Javed. A paparazzi page Viral Bhayani reshared the video on their official Instagram handle, and there one of the netizens commented, “Tatti lapet k dekho accha lgega😂”, while another one wrote, “Sorry but I’m getting tired of this fashion sense, she is the only person in the world who will wear these sort of clothes”. One of the internet users penned, “FIR ke baad bhi yeh sudari nhi 😒”. Another comment can be read as, “Waiting for cond***.. Dresss 😂😂😂”

Check out the other reactions here:

Well, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s bold clothing choice? Let us know!

